Hoover Schools shares remarkable academic recovery numbers

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - There is some great news for Alabama schools, especially Hoover City Schools.

Research has come out from Stanford and Harvard of education recovery across the nation and Alabama as a state. Alabama is just about a month and a half behind in reading as compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic), and has actually improved in reading.

National average compared to Alabama and Hoover City Schools (Hoover City Board of Education)

Hoover City Schools scored remarkably high.

“This is a real exciting part Hoover City Schools really fared well, according to this research. So that plus .39 means that we have not only regained the level of learning from 2019. But we’ve exceeded that by a measure of about three to four months of learning in reading, and in math, as well,” said Chris Robbins, Chief Learning Officer, Hoover City Schools

They also gained a lot of traction specifically for Black students, Hispanic students and students in poverty. They say this is just a starting point—and they’re excited for even more improvement in the coming semesters.

