PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - The Parrish community lost a staple restaurant in a fire early Wednesday morning.

Hatt Hill BBQ was a total loss after a fire started in the kitchen around 2 a.m.

Hatt Hill BBQ in Parrish destroyed in fire (Jeremy Key)

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The restaurant had been there for 8 years.

