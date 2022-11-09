Hatt Hill BBQ in Parrish destroyed in fire
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - The Parrish community lost a staple restaurant in a fire early Wednesday morning.
Hatt Hill BBQ was a total loss after a fire started in the kitchen around 2 a.m.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
The restaurant had been there for 8 years.
