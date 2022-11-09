BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Yesterday was another record-breaking day. Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston broke record high temperatures set back in 2005. Birmingham and Anniston recorded a high of 85°F. Tuscaloosa climbed to 88°F. The record-breaking heat is not in the forecast for today. We continue to monitor Nicole which is approaching the Bahamas and the east coast of Florida today. We are also watching a significant cooldown for us as we approach the weekend. Temperatures this morning are trending cooler than yesterday. Most spots are in the 50s. Winds are coming in from the east at 5-10 mph helping to bring drier and slightly cooler air into Central Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. As Nicole inches closer to Florida, we will likely see some upper-level clouds increase across Central Alabama late today and into tonight. We are forecasting a mostly sunny morning followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. High temperatures will end up closer to average with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will likely see a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the 60s by 7 PM.

First Alert for cooler temperatures and increasing clouds late Wednesday

Tropical Storm Nicole: Nicole continues to intensify and is close to becoming a hurricane this morning. Winds are up to 70 mph with a pressure at 985 mb. Nicole is now moving to the southwest at 10-15 mph. Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75 mph later today. It will likely impact parts of the Bahamas this afternoon and evening. Landfall will be likely tonight along the east coast of Florida. The latest forecast shows the center of Nicole making landfall just south of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Bahamas and parts of the east coast of Florida including Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia county line. Nicole will be a large storm, so impacts will be felt across the entire Peninsula of Florida. A significant storm surge of around 3-5 feet, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding will be possible. Inland flooding doesn’t appear likely thanks to the fast speed of this storm. Rainfall totals in the Florida Peninsula could add up to around 2-4 inches. Isolated tornadoes will be possible for parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas over the next 48 hours as it interacts with land.

The latest forecasts keep Nicole over Florida and doesn’t show it emerging into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center shows the center of Nicole impacting the west coast of Florida and the Big Bend area Thursday afternoon. Some of the outer rain bands could move into east Alabama Thursday evening into Thursday night. Areas west of I-65 probably won’t see much rain from Nicole. Nicole will likely curve to the northeast and impact Georgia and the Carolinas Friday. Nicole will rapidly move to the northeast and spread rain and winds into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. Friday into Saturday. It is forecast to lose tropical characteristics by Friday night.

Thursday’s Forecast: We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow as clouds from Nicole spread westward into Alabama. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the 50s with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Winds will be breezy at times from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We’ll likely stay dry for most of tomorrow, but some of the outer rain bands from Nicole could move into east Alabama Thursday evening. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for rain tomorrow evening with rain more likely in east Alabama Thursday night. Areas west of I-65 will likely see very little rain from Nicole.

Veterans Day Forecast: We will continue to watch the track of Nicole over the next 24-48 hours. We will likely start Veterans Day with cloud cover and a chance for showers in east Alabama mainly before 11 AM. As a cold front moves through the state, it should rapidly move Nicole off to our northeast and away from the Southeast late Friday evening. Friday morning will likely stay cloudy, but we should see decreasing clouds Friday afternoon with temperatures briefly warming into the low 70s. I think the weather will be mostly dry with decreasing clouds for the 75th Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham. Once the sun sets Friday night, temperatures will likely drop quickly into the 60s and 50s as cold air moves in from the north. Clouds could increase Friday night ahead of a cold front. A stray shower can’t be ruled out south of I-20 Friday night into Saturday morning.

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the arrival of a strong cold front. We will go from above average temperatures this week to temperatures well below average. We will likely see a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky Saturday. I’ve added a 10% chance for light showers Saturday morning as cold air continues to move in. Most of us will end up dry Saturday. Northerly winds will end up breezy as cold and dry air filters into Alabama. High temperatures on Saturday may only climb into the mid to upper 50s. When you factor in the wind, it could feel like it is in the 40s Saturday afternoon. We want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures Saturday night and Sunday night. Overnight lows will likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure you cover and protect your plants. Make sure your pets stay inside so they can remain warm. Sunday will end up mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs on Sunday may only climb into the lower 50s. High temperatures will end up 10-15 degrees below average for the middle of November. The cool weather will likely hang around for the first half of next week.

Next Rain Chance: We’ll likely stay cool and dry Monday, but another disturbance to our west will likely give us rainy weather next Tuesday. Showers will likely increase next Monday night into Tuesday. Highs next Tuesday will end up chilly with temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain chance Tuesday at 50%. We’ll trend drier for the middle of next week.

