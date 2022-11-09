LawCall
Firefighters battle house fire in Wylam

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire that broke out in Wylam early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Washington St.

At least one person was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

