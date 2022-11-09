The Dora H.S. Marching Bulldogs are seeing the light during halftime performances

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - Art imitating life has been at the root of many performances throughout the years and during a time when many people are questioning the direction of their lives and the darkness some might feel there is hope of coming through the season and into the light. And that is where the Pride of Walker County, the Dora High School Marching Bulldogs is leading the way.

“We are a diverse group, but somehow we make it work,” said band director Jeremy McFall. “So many different, and unique personalities make up this band, but through hard work and commitment to the music and to each other we persevere, so that we can show the full scope and talent that we have.”

The Marching Bulldogs is made up of 60 members. This Fall The Pride of Walker Co. has been performing a show called, “Darkness Into Light,” during halftime of football games. The show includes songs; “Proverb,” “Know What You did in the Dark,” “Mr. Blue Sky,” “This Little Light of Mine” and “I saw the Light.”

This band traditionally earns superior ratings and this year is no different, using its uniqueness and diverse group of students to make a successful sound. The Pride of Walker County the Dora High School Marching Bulldogs will be showcased Friday night on Sideline at 10:25PM on WBRC FOX6.

