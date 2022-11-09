LawCall
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties

By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out.

The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people who own businesses in counties such as Bibb, Hale, Greene, Marengo, Perry and Tuscaloosa. The loans are available in response to the tornado that struck those counties on February 3 of this year.

The SBA says the disaster loan program is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in agriculture and most private non-profit organizations.

Hale County’s EMA Director, Russ Wheden, encourages those impacted to not wait any longer.

“I just encourage everybody, if you haven’t already gotten your paperwork done, go ahead and do it,” Wheden said. “The deadline is coming up very soon and once the deadline is over you can’t apply for it anymore, so go ahead and get your paperwork in. It’s a one-time opportunity.”

The loan amounts can be up to $2 million with pretty low interest rates for small businesses, according to SBA officials.

