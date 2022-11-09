LawCall
Cahaba Medial Care to open new clinic in Shelby County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster will soon have a new source for primary healthcare when Cahaba Medical Care opens a new clinic in Alabaster later this month.

“We are honored to have been invited to be a part of Shelby County,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. “You can expect quality comprehensive, compassionate care for everyone in your family at Cahaba Medical Care.”

When the new clinic opens on November 16, it will house two pediatricians, one OBGYN and one family physician. The facility will also have two nurse practitioners and a physician assistant.

The clinic will be the first Cahaba location in Shelby County. The system currently operates facilities in Bibb, Jefferson, Perry, Chilton and Wilcox Counties.

The new location is at 1010 1st Street N, Suite 350, in the Physicians Center connected to Shelby Baptist Medical Center and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We look forward to meeting you,” said Waits.

