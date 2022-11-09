BWWB plans to restart collecting on overdue bills in January

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) plans to restart collections efforts on customers with overdue bills starting January 17, according to a presentation BWWB management will make to the full board Wednesday afternoon.

General Manager Michael Johnson is scheduled to present his response to the audit conducted by former BWWB GM Mac Underwood that showed the billing problems for tens of thousands of customers started earlier and affected more customers than had been previously publicly known.

Johnson’s response claims Underwood and his team misstated or misunderstood some parts of the BWWB’s billing and coding systems. It also claims management did keep the board informed about the problems and the pace of solutions, but also admits the utility still has 2,694 unbilled customers as of October 26th. Johnson and his team, in their response, claim they’re now accurately billing 98% of customers in a timely manner, and say they view that as “normal business operations,” saying they and Underwood agreed that it’s impractical for the utility to ever reach zero implausible accounts.

The utility’s management is also pledging to overstaff the meter reading department, issue credits or refunds to customers who were overbilled because of mass estimating of bills by the end of November, hire a vendor to evaluate the utility’s billing processes, create a Customer Resolution Team, and reconfigure the billing system to comply with a court-order from a 2018 case.

This response will come during a meeting where the Water Works Board is scheduled to vote on a 3.9 percent “average” rate increase for customers in 2023.

