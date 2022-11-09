BPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s help to locate missing 55-year-old Scott James Palmieri.

Palmieri is described as a white male and 6′0 220 pounds from Birmingham.

Palmieri was last seen Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 5212 Clairmont Ave. He was traveling on foot heading in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a blue rain hoodie, blue jeans, and black Brooks shoes.

Palmieri has no known mental disorders and is not assumed to be violent.

🚨Missing Person 🚨



The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a missing person investigation. The Birmingham Police Department requests assistance from the public on locating the subject in the attached photo.



The missing person has been identified as: pic.twitter.com/Yzx8ijmbXU — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) November 9, 2022

If you have information pertaining to the whereabouts of Palmieri, contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section Det. Z. Pitts Jr. at 205-834-5899 or dial 911.

If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.