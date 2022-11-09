LawCall
BPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man

Scott James Palmieri
Scott James Palmieri(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s help to locate missing 55-year-old Scott James Palmieri.

Palmieri is described as a white male and 6′0 220 pounds from Birmingham.

Palmieri was last seen Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 5212 Clairmont Ave. He was traveling on foot heading in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a blue rain hoodie, blue jeans, and black Brooks shoes.

Palmieri has no known mental disorders and is not assumed to be violent.

If you have information pertaining to the whereabouts of Palmieri, contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section Det. Z. Pitts Jr. at 205-834-5899 or dial 911.

If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.


