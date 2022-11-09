LawCall
AP projects Katie Britt to win Alabama’s open US Senate seat

Katie Britt became the first woman in Alabama to be elected to U.S. Senate.
Katie Britt became the first woman in Alabama to be elected to U.S. Senate.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has its first elected female U.S. senator.

The Associated Press has called the race for Katie Britt. She will now take over for her former boss, Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring at the end of this term after 36 years in the Senate.

The Republican Britt beat Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus.

Britt used to be Shelby’s chief of staff. She then went on to become president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama before resigning to run for Senate.

Although she’s worked for a senator, this will be Britt’s first time in elected office. She has said there needs to be “fresh blood” in Washington.

On the campaign trail, Britt laid out multiple priorities for her new role. Among them was fighting fentanyl abuse, rolling back taxes and becoming more energy-independent.

She campaigned heavily, particularly leading up to the GOP primary. She ran on a pro-life platform with additional emphasis on border security. She said she supports former President Donald Trump’s border wall and “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Trump endorsed Britt after pulling his previous endorsement of her GOP primary rival, Mo Brooks.

She also said she aims to “protect Christian conservative principles” as senator.

Britt far outpaced her opponents in fundraising, raising more than $10 million since March 2021, according to the Federal Election Commission. The commission reported Boyd’s campaign as bringing in just over $123,000 since the start of 2022. Sophocleus’ fundraising was not listed, but the Alabama Libertarian Party reported his campaign finances as less than $5,000.

