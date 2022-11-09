LawCall
AAATC: Crispy Prosciutto on Rosemary Focaccia Sandwich

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AAATC’s Crispy Prosciutto on Rosemary Focaccia Sandwich

Ingredients:

1/2 lb thin sliced Prosciutto

1 tbsp olive oil

Rosemary focaccia

1 Tbsp pesto

Directions:

Heat olive oil in pan. Toast your bread and remove. Then crisp up your prosciutto and place on focaccia. Spread pesto on one side. This is a tasty sandwich, or make appetizer size bites. Enjoy!

