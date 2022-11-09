AAATC: Crispy Prosciutto on Rosemary Focaccia Sandwich
AAATC’s Crispy Prosciutto on Rosemary Focaccia Sandwich
Ingredients:
1/2 lb thin sliced Prosciutto
1 tbsp olive oil
Rosemary focaccia
1 Tbsp pesto
Directions:
Heat olive oil in pan. Toast your bread and remove. Then crisp up your prosciutto and place on focaccia. Spread pesto on one side. This is a tasty sandwich, or make appetizer size bites. Enjoy!
