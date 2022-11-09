AAATC: Crispy Prosciutto on Rosemary Focaccia Sandwich

AAATC’s Crispy Prosciutto on Rosemary Focaccia Sandwich

Ingredients:

1/2 lb thin sliced Prosciutto

1 tbsp olive oil

Rosemary focaccia

1 Tbsp pesto

Directions:

Heat olive oil in pan. Toast your bread and remove. Then crisp up your prosciutto and place on focaccia. Spread pesto on one side. This is a tasty sandwich, or make appetizer size bites. Enjoy!

