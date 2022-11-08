LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa man faces child porn charges

Jamal Coy Patton Al-Sayyad
Jamal Coy Patton Al-Sayyad(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man faces 10 charges of dissemination or display of obscene matter depicting a child younger than 17.

A grand jury issued indictments against 34-year-old Jamal Coy Patton Al-Sayyad on Oct. 5.

Al-Sayyad was taken into custody Oct. 28 and released after posting $30,000 bond.

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in August.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
54-year-old Victoria Malet, of Lincoln, was found dead Sunday in Pell City from an apparent...
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 12-year-old boy from Pelham found safe
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10
Wrecks near Green Springs Ave.
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

Latest News

Andrew Ardrecus Bonner
Police: Arrest made after man shot dead in Kingston neighborhood
Source: WBRC video
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
Source: WBRC video
Military veterans often have trouble finding jobs after service
Source: WBRC video
Cullman Co. voters get to choose how next superintendent is decided