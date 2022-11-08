Tuscaloosa man faces child porn charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man faces 10 charges of dissemination or display of obscene matter depicting a child younger than 17.

A grand jury issued indictments against 34-year-old Jamal Coy Patton Al-Sayyad on Oct. 5.

Al-Sayyad was taken into custody Oct. 28 and released after posting $30,000 bond.

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in August.

