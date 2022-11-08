Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment.

What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera.

Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles.

State Representative Russell Bedsole for Alabama house district 49 said what separates low-speed vehicles from the golf carts you see on courses are safety features like head lights, brake lights, seatbelts and turn signals.

“At the end of the day the goal for me is to create rules or laws and ordinances that will provide for the safe operation of these low-speed vehicles on our public roadways,” Bedsole said.

Representative Bedsole pushed to get this amendment on the ballot because he says the legality of these vehicles is unclear.

“They can be registered; they can have a vehicle plate but whether or not they are legal or not there was a grey area,” Bedsole said. “Through this action what we are doing is creating the next step into making these vehicles possibly legal in our county and in each of the cities.”

David Cochran Jr. owns Iconic Custom Carts and says in order to have a legally registered low-speed vehicle you need one with a VIN number.

“Don’t fall into the trap of buying a golf cart that someone is trying to convert and say its street legal because if you can’t get a tag because you don’t have a VIN number then it’s not street legal no matter what’s on it,” Cochran said. “It can have all the right equipment, but that 17-digit VIN is the key.”

Bedsole said another reason he’s pushing this amendment is safety.

He said there have been accidents and it’s crucial there are clear safety guidelines and consequences in place.

