Second Shift helping curb youth homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Second Shift, a nonprofit organization helping people aging out of foster care, 25,000 kids age out of foster care in the U.S. annually.

The foster care to homelessness pipeline is a direct shot and over half of the youth that leave foster care become homeless.

Second Shift is in its 5th year of serving individuals 18 to 25 who are at risk and/or aging out of foster care.

They assist youth in transitioning to sustainable independence. In return this helps prevent homelessness, incarceration, unemployment and the vulnerability of human trafficking.

It takes 2-4 years for them to become sustainably independent and 95% of their first cohort of clients are.

The cost of changing a life is $1,000 a month for social and economic resources and programs.

Second Shift is able to provide this money through fundraising events like their Annual Swag the Bag.

Foster children have historically and traditionally used trash bags as luggage.

The event gives them the opportunity to reframe that iconic symbol into something fun.

Second Shift has helped over 200 individuals.

Tammy Spence founder and executive director of Second Shift said they work on a transitional plan with them, so we help with life skills, jobs, transportation, and documents.

“A lot of young people come out of foster care without identifying documents, you can’t get a job, an ID or anything without identifying documents so that’s a real struggle, “Spence said. “We try to help them in whatever way they need so they can get on their feet.”

According to the Shelby County Department of Education, there are homeless students in every one of the 7 school zones.

To help Second Shift continue their mission, you can donate, volunteer or become a mentor.

For more information head over to their website.

