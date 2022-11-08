Preparing for the polls: Important things to know before you go vote

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Know before you go!

Making an informed decision begins with getting accurate information about what’s on the ballot. Information that’s not skewed by the right... or left.

“This is our one time every two years to get to choose who gets to represent our interests, our wants and needs in congress,” said Peter Jones, UAB political science associate professor.

Jones says preparing to vote is an important part of the process.

First research what’s on the ballot from credible sources.

“There’s a lot of information out there and unfortunately, there’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation. The first place to check, for things like the amendments, is to check the secretary of state’s office.”

Then Jones say seek out nonpartisan groups which break down items on the ballot without bias.

“The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama is my go to, they are non-partisan, objective organization that puts out an amendment explainer,” he says.

You can expect to see 10 statewide amendments on the November 8th general election ballot in Alabama.

There may be additional amendments depending on the county you live in. You can get a sample ballot on the secretary of state’s website.

“Fill out that sample ballot so you know once you get in there how you’re going to vote and the daunting task of reading through some of those things is already done,” said Jones.

According to the secretary of state, you can bring a sample ballot with you to the polling site. Just be sure not to leave it behind.

“You get a much better idea of what those changes will actually mean for the constitution or what the changes will mean for the people of Alabama. It just gives me more confidence going in, I know my vote for yes, or no- what that means.”

Don’t forget to do your research on candidates as well.

Also, some folks may have a new polling site this year. So be sure to verify where you vote things will be as smooth as possible.

