LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital

File photo
File photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a student died Tuesday at Selma High School.

According to Selma Police Cpt. Natasha Fowlkes, the victim was 16 years old. Authorities are waiting on a toxicology report to determine the student’s cause of death.

Fowlkes said three other students were being checked out in the emergency room, but it’s unclear if they’re connected to the student’s death.

“As a community, we are deeply saddened by the death of this young scholar,” said Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd. “We ask for prayers for the young man’s family, the faculty, staff, and students of Selma High School as we all continue to grieve. This is such a shock for our Saints Nation family.

Officials said grief counselors will be available for students and staff when classes resume Wednesday.

No further details were publicly released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
Garrett Walker
Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line
JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes

Latest News

Crews working to fix sewage issue in Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa water, sewer crews work to fix sewage spill in Cottondale
Tarrant’s Police Chief reacts to Councilman Tommy Bryant’s arrest
Crews working to fix sewage issue in Tuscaloosa County
Crews working to fix sewage issue in Tuscaloosa County
Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan
Hoover PD: Charges filed in Greystone-area burglaries