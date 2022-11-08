Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigns at city council meeting

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigned Monday night in a surprise during a regularly-scheduled city council meeting.

Herndon made the announcement after the council didn’t take action on his request to rename a portion of 28th Street between Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. and 20th Avenue to “Benevolent Way” in honor of volunteers from Northport who have “come together in times of disaster to contribute and distribute goods where needed across 4 states and 17 different cities.”

The city’s attorney says the council’s new policy on renaming streets only allows streets to be renamed for individuals or a specific organization, and a petition has to come from a council member.

Herndon asked for his street renaming petition to be granted a “grandfather waiver,” but a motion to approve his request to rename the road died for lack of a second.

“Everybody knows I have a passion for helping people, and this time I couldn’t. I want to apologize to the folks who have been coming all these years to help--I feel like I failed you. I said when I first got sworn in in 2008 that if I ever felt like I wasn’t doing my job, I would resign. Having said that, effective December 31st, I will no longer be mayor of Northport. I appreciate this council, love them, but I’m sort of hamstrung. This was something that was going to benefit the people who helped, but if I can’t get support on it, on something that simple, then I don’t need to be mayor.”

“Mayor, I really don’t know what to say. I apologize that you feel that way, however, if that’s what you feel lead to do then we have no other choice then to, I guess, vote to accept your resignation,” replied City Council President Jeff Hogg.

Herndon released the statement below to WBRC FOX6 News Monday night:

Effective December 31

I submitted a request to rename my street a year ago The staff told me to hold on the the application until regulations for street renaming could be developed

The new regulations does not let the mayor submit anything

It says my name of choice was invalid as well I asked council to grant me a waiver Based on the length of time I submitted my application. Denied

I can’t do my job unless council allows me to do my job.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.