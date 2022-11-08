LawCall
Man killed in Gadsden home invasion; 2 suspects charged with capital murder

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GADSDEN Ala. (WBRC) - A home invasion on Sunday, Oct. 30, in Oakleigh Estates resulted in the death of a Gadsden man, according to Gadsden Police Captain Bobby Jackson.

Police say 61-year-old Cornell Toney was shot by intruders in the home on Carolyn Lane where he and two other people were staying.

Toney made it outside, ran to a neighbor’s house and collapsed in their yard, according to police. Toney was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The two other residents escaped unharmed.

Police say capital murder warrants were obtained on two suspects, who were located and apprehended in Huntsville. They are identified as 21-year-old Teaontari Jaqua “TJ” Staten and 27-year-old Stephon Antwan Jackson. Both were charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m., and two 911 calls came in simultaneously reporting it.

It was, Jackson said, a truly senseless crime. He said he didn’t know if any money was taken; the victims had little money on hand to take.


