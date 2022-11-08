LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man charged with arson for propane tank fire at Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest for the propane tank fire near a Birmingham synagogue.

45-year-old Gregory Fuller is in custody after police found a propane tank wrapped in clothes and set on fire near Temple Beth- El in Birmingham last week.

Fuller is being charged with second degree arson of a business. While the lit propane tank didn’t cause any damage to the synagogue, explosive experts said it seems like the intent was there.

Birmingham Police found the propane tank, wrapped in flammable clothing, that had been lit on fire near the synagogue early on November 4. Later that same day, they returned to Temple Beth- El for a suspicious backpack. The backpack turned out not to be anything dangerous, but police praised those who called in the concerning item.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche is a retired Explosives Specialist for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He is not connected to this case, but said propane tanks are built to be extremely safe and someone would have to tamper with or alter them to make them a weapon.

“A propane tank with flammables around it and lit, in my opinion, would obviously be an attempt to make an explosion or large fire,” Hyche said. “It’s an enhancement to the combustible materials, so I think it says a lot about the intent of the person who placed this, was to do harm.”

According to an article by The Times of Israel, a Rabbi with the synagogue told congregation members that this fire was not motivated by antisemitism. WBRC reached out to Temple Beth-El leaders for comment, but they declined.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
54-year-old Victoria Malet, of Lincoln, was found dead Sunday in Pell City from an apparent...
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 12-year-old boy from Pelham found safe
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10

Latest News

Election officials expecting ‘moderate’ voter turnout for Alabama midterms
Voter turnout predictions around 45% for Alabama Midterms
Voter turnout predictions around 45% for Alabama Midterms
The flu in Alabama
The flu in Alabama
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigns at city council meeting