Man charged with arson for propane tank fire at Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest for the propane tank fire near a Birmingham synagogue.

45-year-old Gregory Fuller is in custody after police found a propane tank wrapped in clothes and set on fire near Temple Beth- El in Birmingham last week.

Fuller is being charged with second degree arson of a business. While the lit propane tank didn’t cause any damage to the synagogue, explosive experts said it seems like the intent was there.

Birmingham Police found the propane tank, wrapped in flammable clothing, that had been lit on fire near the synagogue early on November 4. Later that same day, they returned to Temple Beth- El for a suspicious backpack. The backpack turned out not to be anything dangerous, but police praised those who called in the concerning item.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche is a retired Explosives Specialist for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He is not connected to this case, but said propane tanks are built to be extremely safe and someone would have to tamper with or alter them to make them a weapon.

“A propane tank with flammables around it and lit, in my opinion, would obviously be an attempt to make an explosion or large fire,” Hyche said. “It’s an enhancement to the combustible materials, so I think it says a lot about the intent of the person who placed this, was to do harm.”

According to an article by The Times of Israel, a Rabbi with the synagogue told congregation members that this fire was not motivated by antisemitism. WBRC reached out to Temple Beth-El leaders for comment, but they declined.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.