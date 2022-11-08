Jemison PD: Drugs, handguns, nearly $2K recovered while conducting search warrant

CHILTION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, Nov. 6, Jemison Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of County Road 135 to conduct a welfare check.

Once at the residence, officers discovered evidence of illegal drugs. A search warrant was obtained and a search of the residence was conducted.

Police say officers recovered 38.9 grams of ice (meth), 3.5 pounds of marijuana, 29 Suboxone strips, three handguns, 10 bags of edible THC, multiple drug paraphernalia items, and $1,943.00 in U.S. currency.

Officers arrested and charged 49-year-old Ginger Stack of Jemison with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers also arrested and charged 69-year-old Louiza Jones with two counts of trafficking (methamphetamine and marijuana), possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Stack and Jones were transported to the Chilton County Jail. Jones has since been released after posting a $34,000 bond, while Stack is still being held on a $4,000 bond.

“Great job and Police work by these officers. Anytime we are able to get any amount of drugs off our streets is a very good thing. Removing this much is even better,” stated Chief Shane Fulmer on Facebook.

