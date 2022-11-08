Jefferson Co. election officials ensure safety, integrity this election day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - 1,700 poll workers in Jefferson County are spread throughout 178 precincts during this year’s mid-term election.

Chairman of the Board of Registrars, Barry Stephenson, said they are fully staffed to help make your voice heard this election day.

“Every precinct will be fully staffed with poll workers, and we’ll have a few in reserve in case we need to send someone to one of those precincts,” said Stephenson.

One concern from some voters: security. Stephenson said the polling machines are not connected to the internet or any kind of network, keeping the results secure.

Votes are saved onto special thumb drives then sent to the county courthouse.

“Then they’re uploaded into a specially encrypted laptop that’s never connected to the internet, or never connected to a network,” said Stephenson.

Polls are open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, until 7 p.m. If you are unsure of your polling location, you can search for it here.

