LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson Co. election officials ensure safety, integrity this election day

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - 1,700 poll workers in Jefferson County are spread throughout 178 precincts during this year’s mid-term election.

Chairman of the Board of Registrars, Barry Stephenson, said they are fully staffed to help make your voice heard this election day.

“Every precinct will be fully staffed with poll workers, and we’ll have a few in reserve in case we need to send someone to one of those precincts,” said Stephenson.

One concern from some voters: security. Stephenson said the polling machines are not connected to the internet or any kind of network, keeping the results secure.

Votes are saved onto special thumb drives then sent to the county courthouse.

“Then they’re uploaded into a specially encrypted laptop that’s never connected to the internet, or never connected to a network,” said Stephenson.

Polls are open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, until 7 p.m. If you are unsure of your polling location, you can search for it here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
Garrett Walker
Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line
JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes

Latest News

You Decide 2022
You Decide 2022 Election Results: Alabama General Election
You Decide 2022: Voter engagement
You Decide 2022: Voter engagement – your vote matters
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Sheriff's race
Source: WBRC video
Yolanda Flowers watch party