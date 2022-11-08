LawCall
Human remains found in Shelby Co.

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, Nov 5, friends and family of a missing person found human remains in a wooded area in the Pea Ridge community.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, those family members and friends were searing the area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 around 8:15 a.m. when they found the partial human remains and contacted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says investigators with SCSO responded with the Shelby County Coroner’s Office to confirm the remains were human. Additional searches were conducted in the area to find any identifying or related items. The remains were taken to the coroner’s office for testing and identification by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

The SCSO is conducting a full investigation. Authorities say they are working with the family who found the remains to determine if the findings are related to a missing person case. SCSO is unable to release any more information at this time, but we will update this story with any information.

