Hoover PD: Charges filed in Greystone-area burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police have filed charges in connection to four residential burglaries that occurred between Sept. 9 and Oct. 8, 2022 in the Greystone area.

Twenty-year-old Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan is charged with four counts of Burglary 3rd degree and two counts of Theft of Property 1st degree.

According to police, all four cases involved residences where the homeowners were away from the property.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Property Unit began an investigation and received a lead that an individual had been arrested in Brentwood, Tennessee for similar crimes.

Hoover Police worked with detectives in Tennessee who were able to gather additional evidence confirming the Tennessee suspect was the same one sought in the Greystone-area burglaries.

Lienan is currently being held on a $60,000 bond at the Williamson County Jail in Tennessee on charges of aggravated burglary and faces extradition to Alabama.

The investigation remains ongoing.

