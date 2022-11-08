LawCall
Green, Johnson lead No. 15 Auburn past George Mason, 70-52

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates a basket against George Mason during the first half...
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates a basket against George Mason during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Mason, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)(Julie Bennett | AP)
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 16 points while K.D. Johnson and Johni Broome each had 12 to lead No. 15 Auburn to a 70-52 win over George Mason in the season opener for both teams.

The Tigers weren’t really challenged much in their first game since losing NBA first-round draft picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

Green and Johnson are the top returnees on a team picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference. Broome, a Morehead State transfer, enjoyed a solid debut for Auburn.

Ronald Polite III led George Mason with 10 points.

