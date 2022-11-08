BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! Hopefully you were able to watch the Total Lunar Eclipse earlier this morning. If you took any pictures, we would love to share them on television. Make sure you upload them through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Yesterday was extremely warm across Central Alabama. Birmingham and Tuscaloosa broke their record high temperatures at 85°F and 88°F! Old records were set back in 2005. It is going to be another unusually warm day, but I doubt we’ll tie or break records this afternoon. Temperatures this morning remain very mild with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Patchy fog is possible in spots before 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear sky and dry conditions. I doubt we’ll see any rain today as easterly winds bring some drier air into the area. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. We are looking at a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Our normal high temperature for November 8th is 68°F. The weather will not slow you down if you plan on casting your vote on this Election Day. If you have to vote late in the day around 6-7 PM, temperatures will likely cool into the lower 70s with a mostly clear sky.

First Alert for sunshine and warm temperatures for Election Day (wbrc)

Cooler Temperatures Return Tomorrow: With easterly winds continuing, we will likely see cooler air move into Central Alabama tonight and tomorrow. With a mostly clear sky in place, temperatures will likely cool into the lower 50s Wednesday morning. We should start tomorrow off sunny with clouds increasing late in the day. With easterly winds at 10-15 mph, temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the lower 70s. It should be a beautiful fall afternoon. Clouds will likely increase Wednesday night into Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole inches closer to the Southeast. We’ll likely see highs stay in the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the 50s.

First Alert for sunshine and warm temperatures for Election Day (wbrc)

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Nicole continues to gather strength in the Atlantic. Winds remain at 45 mph, but the pressure continues to fall. It is very likely that Nicole will fully acquire tropical characteristics later today. Satellite appearance is showing a more organized storm that’s almost fully tropical. Nicole will likely intensify and could become a hurricane tomorrow as it approaches the Bahamas and the east coast of Florida. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Bahamas and a tropical storm warning has been issued for most of the east coast of Florida and into parts of the Georgia coast. Nicole will likely make landfall in the Bahamas tomorrow afternoon and strike the east coast of Florida Wednesday night with winds up to 75 mph. If winds increase to 75 mph, it will become a Category 1 hurricane. Nicole will be a large storm, so impacts will be felt across the entire Peninsula of Florida. Significant storm surge, heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and flooding will be possible. The latest forecasts keep Nicole over Florida and doesn’t show it emerging into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Some of the outer rain bands could move into east Alabama Thursday evening into Thursday night. Areas west of I-65 probably won’t see much rain from Nicole. Nicole will likely curve to the northeast and impact Georgia and the Carolinas Friday. Nicole will rapidly move to the northeast and spread rain and winds into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. Friday into Saturday. We’ll hold on to a 30-40% chance for rain Thursday night for areas along and east of I-65. Lingering showers will be possible Friday morning across Central Alabama, but we should end up dry Friday evening as Nicole moves away from us.

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the arrival of a strong cold front. We will go from above average temperatures this week to temperatures well below average. We will likely see a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky Saturday. Northerly winds will end up breezy as cold and dry air filters into Alabama. High temperatures on Saturday may only climb into the mid 50s. When you factor in the wind, it could feel like it is in the 40s Saturday afternoon. We want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures Saturday night and Sunday night. Overnight lows will likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure you cover and protect your plants. Make sure your pets stay inside so they can remain warm. Sunday will end up mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs on Sunday may only climb into the lower 50s. High temperatures will end up 10-15 degrees below average for the middle of November. The cool weather will likely hang around for the first half of next week. Our next rain chance may not occur until next Wednesday and Thursday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.