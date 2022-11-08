Downtown Birmingham YMCA facility closing permanently

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced that the Downtown YMCA will be closing permanently at the end of this year.

In a statement, to Y members, the YMCA identified lingering effects of the pandemic as one of the factors that led to the decision.

The Downtown Y says it’s exploring options for locations that would better fit the needs of the area, but states that the currently facility will be closing permanently on December 31. Downtown usage will remain available until that time.

Read the entire statement below:

Since 1986, the Downtown YMCA has served local residents and the workforce made up of all walks of life. The Downtown Y has contributed to the overall Y mission of being an incredible force for good in supporting and strengthening the community, adapting often to the changing needs of each community.

Over the last few years, the downtown area employment base has shifted, decreasing the demand for a Y of this size in our current location. This shift is evidenced by the decreasing level of membership and use of the Downtown Y and influenced many members to relocate their membership and usage to other Y locations.

These factors, combined with the lasting effects of the pandemic, inflation, and rising costs associated with an aging facility, have led us to begin identifying more suitable locations in the downtown area to more effectively meet the current demands and needs of the area. Current and potential economic forces make this an unpredictable timeline of completion. While future plans are being pursued, it is with regret that we announce the current Downtown YMCA facility will permanently close December 31, 2022.

Knowing the deep volunteer, staff and community connection to this Y made this a very difficult decision for our Board of Directors. When the financial and operating implications were fully considered it was the only responsible solution.

We are committed to doing all we can to meet program needs, providing many of the existing programs and services through other Y locations. Downtown usage will remain available through 12/31/22 after which date your Citywide membership will not experience any interruption as you redirect usage patterns. While your citywide membership provides access to all remaining 7 YMCA locations, the *Shades Valley and Mountain Brook YMCAs are conveniently located 10-15 minutes away from the Downtown Y. (* Silver Sneaker provider). You may request needed adjustments to your membership HERE or at the Downtown Y with a member services associate at our front desk.

Please watch for more information and an upcoming celebration of the Downtown Y, its members, volunteers and staff. For immediate questions, please reply directly to this email so we may reach out to you personally.

