Clanton Kindergartener finalist in Mott’s & Crayola design contest

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A kindergartener from Clanton needs your help winning a national contest.

Everlie Harrison is one of three finalists across the country whose art could be on the package of Mott’s applesauce.

Everlie Harrison; Mott's & Crayola design contest (wbrc)

Anyone over the age of 18 with an email address can vote daily from now until November 15th.

Whoever wins will get a $10,000 tuition prize. To vote visit www.mottsdesigncontest.com/ and look for Everlie’s design.

