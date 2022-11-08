LawCall
Clanton Kindergartener finalist in Mott’s & Crayola design contest

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A kindergartener from Clanton needs your help winning a national contest.

Everlie Harrison is one of three finalists across the country whose art could be on the package of Mott’s applesauce.

Anyone over the age of 18 with an email address can vote daily from now until November 15th.

Whoever wins will get a $10,000 tuition prize. To vote visit www.mottsdesigncontest.com/ and look for Everlie’s design.

