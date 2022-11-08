LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

City of Birmingham expands on-demand transportation service to East side

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is expanding public transportation options for you by adding new routes to its VIA On-Demand service.

This is a lot like a ride-sharing service only it’s much more affordable.

At $1.50 a ride, this service now includes the East side.

That’s 19 additional neighborhoods on top of the downtown area and 11 neighborhoods currently in service.

The on-demand service launched in 2019, and so far, more than 130,000 rides have been booked.

Councilman Darrell O’Quinn said the City Center zone sees about 200 rides per day, and he anticipates the Eastern zone will be just as busy if not more so.

Councilman O’Quinn said this new area was chosen based on demographics, including 49% of people living there have limited access to a vehicle.

“Getting to work, getting to healthcare, getting to grocery store, any other service that you need. Traveling with children, or you know, especially for seniors, this is a great option and one for everybody that you know eliminates the hassle of trying to find parking. Hopefully, that will result in a lot more people utilizing this public transportation option,” Councilman O’Quinn said.

New riders will automatically get 10 free rides through the end of the year, and Birmingham On-Demand is providing free rides on Election Day.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
54-year-old Victoria Malet, of Lincoln, was found dead Sunday in Pell City from an apparent...
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 12-year-old boy from Pelham found safe
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10

Latest News

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is ranked among the top airports with highest...
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport experiencing higher airfare costs
UAB doctor reacts to CDC’s new guidance on opioid prescribing
Amendment could ban golf carts from Shelby County roads
Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment
Homeless Youth Awareness Month
Second Shift helping curb youth homelessness