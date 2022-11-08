City of Birmingham expands on-demand transportation service to East side

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is expanding public transportation options for you by adding new routes to its VIA On-Demand service.

This is a lot like a ride-sharing service only it’s much more affordable.

At $1.50 a ride, this service now includes the East side.

That’s 19 additional neighborhoods on top of the downtown area and 11 neighborhoods currently in service.

The on-demand service launched in 2019, and so far, more than 130,000 rides have been booked.

Councilman Darrell O’Quinn said the City Center zone sees about 200 rides per day, and he anticipates the Eastern zone will be just as busy if not more so.

Councilman O’Quinn said this new area was chosen based on demographics, including 49% of people living there have limited access to a vehicle.

“Getting to work, getting to healthcare, getting to grocery store, any other service that you need. Traveling with children, or you know, especially for seniors, this is a great option and one for everybody that you know eliminates the hassle of trying to find parking. Hopefully, that will result in a lot more people utilizing this public transportation option,” Councilman O’Quinn said.

New riders will automatically get 10 free rides through the end of the year, and Birmingham On-Demand is providing free rides on Election Day.

