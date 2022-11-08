Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport experiencing higher airfare costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent study shows Birmingham ranking in the top ten airports where airfare has increased the most across the country. Smart Asset reports a nearly 40% airfare increase from last year to this year.

The 100 busiest airports were compared and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International ranked sixth for largest increase in airfare. The average ticket price: $503.

“Clients are having to increase their budget just to account for that additional airfare,” said Lisa Harris Boyd, a luxury travel advisor and the founder of Life Is Short Adventures.

She noticed large price increases everywhere the past six months. Some of her clients live outside the southeast and even those areas are having higher costs.

“Before, I could easily find a roundtrip flight to Europe for $1,000 or less and now it’s anywhere from $1,200, even $2,000 a person for roundtrip,” she added.

A Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport representative says while the airlines, not the airports, set the prices, a few reasons for higher airfares include inflation, fuel costs, and the pilot shortage.

“I had clients last month who travelled to DC, for example, by train and they got sleeper cars just to avoid the higher flight prices,” said Lisa Harris Boyd. “I also have been exploring a lot of alternate airports lately. So people that used to be willing to pay more to fly out of their local airport, they’re now willing to drive more to get a little bit less pricing.”

If you’re hoping to plan a trip for the holidays, she says you may need to fork over the extra cash.

“Right now, holiday travel, the availability is very very limited,” she explains. “People start booking that in February so at this point, the availability is very slim and the prices are just going to be extremely high if you’re just now starting to plan your trips for the holidays.”

A representative for the airport tells me while some flights are more expensive, reasonable fares can be found too. Some round-trip tickets to big cities like Denver, Dallas and Detroit can be found in the $300 range.

