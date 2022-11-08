Anniston Police searching for missing woman last seen in July 2022

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Miya Shavone Marshall.

Marshall was last seen on July 30, 2022 in Anniston.

She is a 5′2″, 160 lbs. Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Marshall’s family, it is unusual to not hear from her for this long.

If you have any information, call the Anniston Police Department, or remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

