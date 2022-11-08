LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

29-year-old shot and killed after home invasion in Birmingham

29-year-old shot and killed after home invasion in Birmingham
29-year-old shot and killed after home invasion in Birmingham(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the shooting death of a man they believe may have been connected to a nearby home invasion.

BPD says a man showed up at a Chevron located at 1381 Bessemer Road around 12:46 a.m. and told people inside that he had been shot. They called the police and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

123movies
how to embed google map in wordpress

Just minutes prior, at 12:44 a.m., BPD received a call about a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O. The homeowner told police they believed they shot an intruder who had broken into their home.

123movies
how to embed google map in wordpress

The victim died at the hospital. The Jefferson County Coroner identified him as a 29-year-old male. But a name will not be released until family is notified.

Birmingham Police say because of the proximity and timing they believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone who has information about the case, is asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
Garrett Walker
Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line
JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes
Electric buses catch fire in Anniston
Buses catch fire in Anniston

Latest News

Human remains found in Shelby Co. identified
Man killed in Gadsden home invasion; 2 suspects charged with capital murder
YMCA of Greater Birmingham Downtown
Downtown Birmingham YMCA permanently closing current facility
Explaining amendments on the midterm election ballot
Explaining amendments on the midterm election ballot