29-year-old shot and killed after home invasion in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the shooting death of a man they believe may have been connected to a nearby home invasion.

BPD says a man showed up at a Chevron located at 1381 Bessemer Road around 12:46 a.m. and told people inside that he had been shot. They called the police and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just minutes prior, at 12:44 a.m., BPD received a call about a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O. The homeowner told police they believed they shot an intruder who had broken into their home.

The victim died at the hospital. The Jefferson County Coroner identified him as a 29-year-old male. But a name will not be released until family is notified.

Birmingham Police say because of the proximity and timing they believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone who has information about the case, is asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

