Ways you can battle seasonal affective disorder this winter

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daylight saving time has ended, meaning the days are getting shorter.

This winter, upwards of 3 percent of the U.S. population will suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, or S.A.D.

Dr. Megan Hays is a clinical psychologist at UAB Medicine. She said S.A.D. is similar to depression expect the symptoms recede by the spring.

“We typically see a manifestation where in the fall, people start to see symptoms and as the fall turns into winter and the months drag on, the symptoms actually worsen,” said Hays.

Symptoms include: lack of interest, sleeping more, and craving carbohydrates, which leads to weight gain.

Hays recommends combatting these feelings with a few lifestyle changes. The first being waking up earlier to enjoy the sunlight we do see. Hays said a walk in the morning has several benefits.

“These will really help you get some exercise during the day to get more serotonin going in the brain, and to also help you sleep at night as your brain will produce more melatonin in the night hours,” said Hays.

She also encourages light therapy and talking with your provider to find the right light box for you.

“It’s basically artificial light, it’s a special type of box, it differs from just basic indoor lights, and you would usually try to sit by this light for about 30 minutes within the first hour of waking in the morning.”

Another way to battle these feelings is schedule small things you enjoy into your weekly schedule so you can look forward to them.

If you try these and still feel like S.A.D. is impacting your daily life, Hays recommends talking with a professional. If you are uninsured or underinsured, the Alabama Department of Mental Health offers free or low cost resources that you can find here.

