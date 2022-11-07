Victim transported to UAB hospital with gunshot wound

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound.

Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court.

The victim was transported to UAB with non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. The shooting is under investigation.

