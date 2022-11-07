BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, Norton’s Florist is continuing its tradition of surprising veteran patients at the Birmingham VA Medical Center with a special gift.

Today, Norton’s gave out 100 red rose bud vases to the patients of the VA.

VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day (Birmingham VA Medical Center)

VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day (Birmingham VA Medical Center)

VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day (Birmingham VA Medical Center)

VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day (Zita McCall | Zita McCall Photographer)

VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day (Birmingham VA Medical Center)

Along with today’s red roses, players and coaches from the Birmingham Squadron also made an appearance greeting Veterans, family members, and employees.

VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day (Zita McCall | Zita McCall Photographer)

Cameron Pappas with Norton’s Florist said, “It all started as a way to say thank you to Veterans about 15 years ago. What better way to bring a smile and joy to a person than with a rose, especially when you’re in the hospital. The roses are a way to show thankfulness to Veterans for their service.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.