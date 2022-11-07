VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day

LawCall
By Jenna Wood
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, Norton’s Florist is continuing its tradition of surprising veteran patients at the Birmingham VA Medical Center with a special gift.

Today, Norton’s gave out 100 red rose bud vases to the patients of the VA.

Along with today’s red roses, players and coaches from the Birmingham Squadron also made an appearance greeting Veterans, family members, and employees.

Cameron Pappas with Norton’s Florist said, “It all started as a way to say thank you to Veterans about 15 years ago. What better way to bring a smile and joy to a person than with a rose, especially when you’re in the hospital. The roses are a way to show thankfulness to Veterans for their service.”

