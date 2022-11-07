Things to watch out for when shopping on social media apps this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may have gotten lost in the world of TikTok. Before you know it, you may be led to purchase something through the social media app.

The Better Business Bureau said 49% of people are making purchases on that site now. They want people to be cautious before making an impulse buy.

Before you click on that link and buy something, investigate the company first. Make sure the link brings you to a legitimate site.

Look for any misspellings and hover over the web address. If it has an “s” that means it’s secure.

Also, pay close attention to consumer reviews. Reviews can help you determine the quality of the product and how well the business handles customer service.

If you’re unsure, check with the Better Business Bureau.

“I always tell people if you’re on an app scroll down to the bottom of it and see if there’s an address or information on the company that allows you to investigate it but if they’re asking you to pay with a gift card order or asking you to give them your personal financial information, a checking account; those are all warning bells,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of the South Central Louisiana BBB.

Use a credit card because if you don’t receive that item, or there’s something wrong with it, you can dispute it with the credit card company. If you use the gift card it’s like getting cash.

The BBB Scam Tracker App has been also been updated. It allows people to report a potential scam and gives you a place where you can log all the information. You can report that information to https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker.

