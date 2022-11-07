Pedestrian killed on I-65 S near Green Springs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was struck my a car and killed on I-65 S Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane on I-65 S at Green Springs when he was hit by a car. He died at the scene.

No word yet on the driver or any charges related to the incident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.