LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pedestrian killed on I-65 S near Green Springs

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was struck my a car and killed on I-65 S Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane on I-65 S at Green Springs when he was hit by a car. He died at the scene.

No word yet on the driver or any charges related to the incident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
54-year-old Victoria Malet, of Lincoln, was found dead Sunday in Pell City from an apparent...
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 12-year-old boy from Pelham found safe
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10
Wrecks near Green Springs Ave.
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

Latest News

A body was found in a burning home in Bessemer.
Body of 27-year-old found inside burning home; Coroner says he was shot
The Bulldogs head football coach passes Pat Sullivan with 48 wins
Hatcher becomes winningest head coach in Samford football history after win against VMI
Zykai was dropped off at a stop nearly a mile away from home.
Crash involving school bus in Calera
UAB's TRIP Lab says nighttime driving increases crash risk.
Earlier nightfall expected to increase drivers’ crash risk