Paper containing threat toward teachers, students found at Inglenook Elementary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A piece of paper indicating a possible threat for some students and teachers at Inglenook Elementary School was discovered Monday morning.

Parents have been notified of the incident.

The person responsible will be subjected to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct.

The matter still is under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.