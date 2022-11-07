Military veterans often have trouble finding jobs after service

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Navy Sailor David Gillespie is 10 years removed from the military where he played a vital role in building submarines.

“I was a nuclear machinist. I built the USS Mississippi and it was commissioned in Gulfport, Mississippi,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie decided he wanted a change in direction. He left the Navy and began the search for a job in the private sector. It was more challenging than he expected.

A Pew Research study recently found as many as 200,000 veterans find locating a job more of a challenge than they expected once they leave the service.

“It was tough because when you came out of the military there wasn’t anything readily available,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie says he never took it personally because he says his background in the Navy was specialized.

“The great thing I did was it was technical. I had options to work in a nuclear power plant but it wasn’t something I wanted because it was find while I was in the Navy but not for my future,” the former Navy man said.

Gillespie points to the vast difference between military and civilian life.

“That is the hardest thing for them to do because when you go into the military you’re broken down and rebuilt and so when you come back into the civilian world the culture shock is unbelievable. You see kids making $70,000 a year in a well paying job and their pants are wrinkled,” he said.

Gillespie ended up landing on his feet by opening a JDog franchise a year and a half ago. But he realizes his fellow comrades are still searching.

As we get closer to Veterans Day, Gillespie’s advice is to plan ahead; take advantage of resources in the military that focuses on the transition; contact the VA and join military groups like the VFW or American Legion.

