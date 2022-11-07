LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man hit by train in Cullman, airlifted to hospital

(CBS46 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police say a man was hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street.

Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Jarod Moon of Warrior, Alabama.

Police say Moon was lying on the tracks when he was hit. He was conscious and airlifted to UAB Hospital.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

123movies

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
54-year-old Victoria Malet, of Lincoln, was found dead Sunday in Pell City from an apparent...
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 12-year-old boy from Pelham found safe
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10
Wrecks near Green Springs Ave.
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

Latest News

Inglenook Elementary School
Paper containing threat toward teachers, students found at Inglenook Elementary
Electric buses catch fire in Anniston
Electric buses catch fire in Anniston
JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes
Source: WBRC video
Daylight saving and seasonal depression