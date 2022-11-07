Man hit by train in Cullman, airlifted to hospital

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police say a man was hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street.

Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Jarod Moon of Warrior, Alabama.

Police say Moon was lying on the tracks when he was hit. He was conscious and airlifted to UAB Hospital.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.