JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Nov. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson.

Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered a 21-year-old man trapped inside an overturned vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

As the vehicle was being removed from the scene, authorities discovered that the car was riddled with bullet holes. The investigation turned to a possible homicide investigation.

Police say detectives were dispatched to the scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. At this time, it is unknown if the bullet holes were present before the crash occurred.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will perform an investigation to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information regarding this event, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

