BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! The big story in the short term is the unusually warm temperatures we are experiencing. Anniston and Tuscaloosa tied their record high temperatures yesterday set back in 2005. We could be approaching record high potential this afternoon once again. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 60s. It is nearly 15-20 degrees above average for November 7th. Our normal low temperature should be in the mid 40s. We are also dealing with patchy fog in some spots this morning. A good bit of the Southeast is under dense fog advisories, so be careful if you have to travel to Mississippi or Georgia this morning. Any fog that develops could produce visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 8-9 AM. Now that we are under standard time, sunrise this morning will occur at 6:11 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover with isolated showers in parts of northwest Alabama. Showers are light and pushing off to the east-northeast. Most of us will remain dry today. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower mainly north of I-20. We should see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. There’s a chance that Birmingham, Anniston, and Tuscaloosa could tie or break their record high temperatures today. Birmingham’s record high for November 7th is 82°F set back in 2005. Tuscaloosa’s record high for November 7th is 85°F set back in 2005. Anniston’s record high for November 7th is 83°F set back in 2005.

First Alert for a stray shower Monday; Record highs possible today (wbrc)

Dry and Warm Tuesday: We will likely wake up tomorrow morning dry with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. We will remain 10-15 degrees above average, but probably won’t be a warm as today. Winds tomorrow will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph. I doubt we’ll tie or break record high temperatures tomorrow. Most of the record high temperatures are in the mid 80s.

Near-Average Temperatures by Midweek: With easterly winds developing by Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to cool closer to average. We’ll likely see temperatures cool into the low to mid 50s Wednesday morning. Upper-level clouds will begin to move into Central Alabama Wednesday and stay with us through Friday as tropical moisture increases across the Southeast thanks to Nicole approaching Florida. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with filtered sunshine at times with highs in the low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. We’ll stay dry with only a small chance of rain possible in east Alabama next Friday.

Next Big Thing: If you aren’t a fan of the warm temperatures this week, you’ll probably like the forecast for the upcoming weekend. A strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Saturday. Temperatures will likely end up 10-15 degrees below average. High temperatures this weekend will likely stay in the 50s with overnight lows near freezing. We could see some upper 20s develop next Sunday and Monday morning. Saturday will end up partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday could end up colder with highs in the low to mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky. You will definitely want to bring the pets and plants inside this weekend! The cool weather will likely continue into next week.

Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms: An area of low pressure has developed several hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas this morning. It isn’t truly tropical, so it the National Hurricane Center designated it as a ‘sub-tropical” storm. Winds are sustained at 45 mph, and it is moving to the north-northwest at 10-15 mph. Nicole is forecast to curve to the west and impact the Bahamas Wednesday afternoon. By this time, it will likely become a tropical cyclone. It will then likely impact the east coast of Florida Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a strong tropical storm or possibly a Category 1 hurricane with winds around 70-80 mph. It will likely produce heavy rainfall, storm surge, beach erosion, and some flooding for parts of the Florida Peninsula this week. Models hint that it could move through the Peninsula and emerge into the far eastern Gulf of Mexico Friday. It will then curve to the northeast and impact parts of south Georgia and the Carolinas by Friday and Saturday. We will likely see upper-level clouds move in from this system, but I doubt we’ll see any impacts from Nicole. We’ll hold on to a small rain chance in our eastern counties Friday, but that’s about it. If this storm shifts farther west, it could impact our forecast a little with slightly higher rain chances for east Alabama. Nicole will likely be the main weather story this week. Hurricane season officially ends on December 1st.

