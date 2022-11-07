Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Garrett Walker filed a lawsuit on Nov. 7, 2022 against the Gray Lady Bar and The Goal Line in Tuscaloosa.

Twenty-year-old Walker was last seen leaving the Gray Lady in downtown Tuscaloosa just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Security camera footage shows Garrett walking on the sidewalk on Greensboro Avenue, heading north toward the Black Warrior River, at approximately 1:07 a.m.

Garrett’s body was recovered from the Black Warrior River on Nov. 9, 2021. Autopsy results indicate Garrett died from an accidental drowning.

The lawsuit, filed in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court, states that Gray Lady employees served Garrett, a minor, alcoholic beverages, and he became intoxicated and drowned.

Garrett was a junior at The University of Alabama studying Aerospace Engineering. He was an accomplished private pilot with aviation experience.

Read the full complaint below.

