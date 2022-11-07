LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line

Garrett Walker
Garrett Walker(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Garrett Walker filed a lawsuit on Nov. 7, 2022 against the Gray Lady Bar and The Goal Line in Tuscaloosa.

Twenty-year-old Walker was last seen leaving the Gray Lady in downtown Tuscaloosa just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Security camera footage shows Garrett walking on the sidewalk on Greensboro Avenue, heading north toward the Black Warrior River, at approximately 1:07 a.m.

Garrett’s body was recovered from the Black Warrior River on Nov. 9, 2021. Autopsy results indicate Garrett died from an accidental drowning.

The lawsuit, filed in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court, states that Gray Lady employees served Garrett, a minor, alcoholic beverages, and he became intoxicated and drowned.

Garrett was a junior at The University of Alabama studying Aerospace Engineering. He was an accomplished private pilot with aviation experience.

Read the full complaint below.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
54-year-old Victoria Malet, of Lincoln, was found dead Sunday in Pell City from an apparent...
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 12-year-old boy from Pelham found safe
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10
Wrecks near Green Springs Ave.
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

Latest News

VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day
VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day
Gregory Earl Fuller, Jr.
BPD: Arrest made in connection to arson investigation at Temple Beth-El
Source: WBRC video
Body found in crashed car in Pinson
Source: WBRC video
Veteran offers advice on finding employment in job market
Source: WBRC video
Man hit by train in Cullman