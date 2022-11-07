Cullman Co. voters get to choose how next superintendent is decided

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A change in how school leadership is selected is on the ballot in Cullman County.

On Tuesday, you’ll be able to vote on whether you’d like the superintendent to be appointed, or if you’d prefer to vote one in yourself.

This is just for Cullman County Schools, not city schools.

This position was originally an elected one, but that changed in 2013 at the request of a former superintendent and the board of education.

It was a controversial decision at the time and school leaders say each side has pros and cons.

People against the change say appointing the superintendent takes politics out of the equation. Those for it say it gives the people a direct say in who leads their child’s school district.

Current Superintendent Shane Barnette just asks you research and vote for what you think is best for the future of Cullman County.

“I want to encourage everyone to go out and vote. They just need to look at the numbers, look at what we have done when it was an elected superintendent, what we have achieved as an appointed superintendent and then go out and vote what they think is best for the kids,” said Barnette.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

