Birmingham rent expert on finding affordable apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Affordable housing is difficult to find nowadays, especially in largely-populated cities like Birmingham.

While there are many factors that go into the higher cost, the CEO of RentMonster says the big one is demand. A lot of companies are based in the city and people don’t necessarily want to commute very far.

RentMonster CEO Brian Tunnell says if you are working with a tight budget, the more variables you can give yourself will result in more housing options.

For example, if you’re willing to drive a bit further, you could find some deals he says. If you have flexibility with your move date, that can help too. Tunnell says people who need to move right now find themselves with limited choices.

While he specializes in rent costs in Birmingham, Tunnell adds there are a few areas that might have cheaper options.

“The suburbs east and west and north tend to be fairly affordable,” said Tunnell. “As you go south of town, you’re not -- you’re going to find a lot of options! You’re probably not going to find a lot of bargains in those suburbs south of town.”

Tunnell says another big reason for high prices in and around the city: “We are underbuilt.” While some apartment complexes are being built, he says many aren’t affordable and that needs to change.

