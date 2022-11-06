LawCall
Suspect in Prattville child abduction case arrested

Michael Butler is being held without bond.
Michael Butler is being held without bond.(Source: Autauga County Metro Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man wanted in a Prattville child abduction case has been arrested.

Michael Butler, 35, is accused of kidnapping two underage females for sex crimes, according to jail records.

Prattville police began investigating the incident Friday and they said the girls were safely reunited with their families.

Butler was booked into the Autauga County Metro Jail early Sunday morning on charges of kidnapping a minor for sexual assault. He is being held without bond.

