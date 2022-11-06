LawCall
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

Wrecks near Green Springs Ave.
Wrecks near Green Springs Ave.(Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area.

Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.

