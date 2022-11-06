Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area.

Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.

Moderate Crash on I-65 SB @ MP 257.3 before Exit 258: Greensprings Ave in Homewood. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/5aDY4WTqUe — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) November 6, 2022

