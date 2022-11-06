Missing, endangered person alert from Lincoln

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man.

Edward Kirkland, 90, has been missing since Nov. 4, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was last seen in black pants, a blue button up shirt and a brown jacket in the area of Alabama Highway 77 in Lincoln.

ALEA says Kirkland may have a condition that impairs his judgement.

Kirkland is believed to be driving a white 2014 Camry with Alabama tag number GC377, according to ALEA.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kirkland, please contact the Lincoln Police Department at (256) 760-4070 or call 911.

