Medical official advises on when to keep sick kids home from school

ADPH is warning parents to keep their children home from school when sick.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health’s latest reporting says the amount of influenza-like illness across the state is the highest activity seen this early in the season since the 2009 influenza pandemic.

“Flu can be a five-to-seven day illness and that’s just miserable for a lot of kids,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, an ADPH district medical officer.

Nobody wants to get sick but this time of year, a packed classroom can be a sickness super-spreader.

“Almost always if you run fever, that you’ve got an infection of some type,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

Fever is just one symptom of illness. Others include chills, muscle aches, coughing, and congestion. If your child is showing these, Dr. Stubblefield says it’s best to keep them home, away from other students.

“We don’t have specified quarantine periods or isolation periods, they just have to be out of school until they’re fever-free for 24 hours,” he added.

Blount County Superintendent Rodney Green says the 24 hour fever-free rule is in place at his school district too. He adds while it might be nerve-wracking to miss schoolwork, he assures families that students can make up what they missed.

“Generally, students have three days to make up work anytime they’re absent for an excused absence,” said Green.

Green and Stubblefield agree that students’ health is a top priority.

“If your kids are sick, especially if you can tell is they’re sick, especially if they’re running a low-grade temp or even any temperature at all, is to keep them home and potentially bring them in and have them tested for different things,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “See if you can figure out what it is they have and then get some information about what the typical course is and what you need to do.”

While you’re with your student at the doctor’s office, don’t forget to grab a doctor’s note to show the school to use an as excused absence.

