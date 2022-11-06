LawCall
Homewood Fire Department reminding homeowners to change smoke detector batteries

Homewood Fire is reminding homeowners to change their smoke detector batteries every six months.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - As we’re just hours away from setting our clocks back for Daylight Saving Time, fire departments are asking you to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

You should change them out every six months so Homewood Fire Captain Mark Shannon says it’s an easy way to prompt homeowners to do both at the same time.

When you’re adjusting clocks, change out your smoke detector batteries too. Captain Shannon says it truly is a life-saving measure.

“Smoke detector is one of the first things that is going to alert you in the middle of the night while you’re sound asleep, that you have a fire in your house,” said Capt. Shannon. “That will give you the extra time that you’ll need to be able to get other family members out, wake up other family members.”

Capt. Shannon says you should have a smoke detector in every bedroom and on each floor.

