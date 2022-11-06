FIRST ALERT: Showers diminish today, above average temps left in place

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The system which brought Saturday rain will dissipate today and we will see warmer afternoon temperatures. However, clouds will linger through much of the day. An area of high pressure to the east will expand as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The front will go stationary which could lead to a few showers in Northwest Alabama nearer the front. There will be less cloud cover in East Alabama and temperatures may approach record levels with highs around 80 degrees. The air will remain warm and moist thanks to a persistent southeasterly wind flow through tonight and as the winds settle more fog may form although lingering clouds will prevent widespread formation.

Sunday weather, 11/6/22 (WBRC)

Drier air will return as the ridge builds strength through the beginning of the week, but cooler conditions will move in from the northeast by mid-week. Returning rain chances by mid-week will depend on the track of the tropical system forming in the Atlantic and forecast to move into the Gulf this week. By the beginning of the weekend another cold front will move across the area bringing a significant cool down Friday night into Saturday.

Currently in the Tropics, an area of low pressure located over the northeastern Caribbean Sea, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system is forecast to move north over the southwestern Atlantic later today, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form north of Hispaniola. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form early this week while the system moves generally westward to west-northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic. Regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of coastal flooding, gale-force winds, heavy rain, rough surf, and beach erosion along much of the southeastern United States coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas during the early to middle part of this week. The National Hurricane Center reports an 80% chance for tropical formation over the next five days.

Also, showers and thunderstorms have recently decreased in coverage in association with a well-defined low-pressure area located several hundred miles east of Bermuda. If the shower and thunderstorm activity re-develops near the center, a short-lived tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the next day or so while the system moves slowly west to northwestward over the Central Atlantic. The system is forecast to turn north northeastward and merge with a strong cold front by the middle of this week, and further development is not expected, however, NHC says there is a 70% chance for development over the next 48 hours.

Sunday weather, 11/6/22 (WBRC)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.